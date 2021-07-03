Club News

“Come on, Brazil!” – Danilo celebrates latest Copa America victory

July 3, 2021 - 6:00 pm

Whilst the old continent is all busy with the ongoing Euro 2020, another great competition is being held at the same time.

Copa America 2021 has been a little different from the previous editions of the competition, but the exciting brand of football hasn’t been missing.

After comfortably topping their group, Brazil set themselves a quarter finals meeting with Chile.

Throughout the competition, Juve’s Danilo has been an integral part of Tite’s plans, acting as the main right-back.

The former Porto and Real Madrid man once again helped the Selecao in progressing further in the tournament with a victory over Arturo Vidal’s Chile.

Despite playing with a man down for almost an entire half following the dismissal of Gabriel Jesus, Brazil were able to held one to their 1-0 lead, as Lucas Paqueta’s goal was enough to send them to the semi finals.

The versatile Juventus celebrated the victory with an Instagram post, haling the team’s right spirit, and saving a prayer for all Brazilian families who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“No matter what the circumstances are, the important thing is how you approach them,” posted the 29-year-old according to ilBianconero.

“Right spirit and deserved result! And now let’s move on, come on Brazil! And I add a prayer for all families affected by Covid in our country.”

Brazil are now set to take on Peru on in the semi finals on the 6th of July.

