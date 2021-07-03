“Come on, Brazil!” – Danilo celebrates latest Copa America victory

Whilst the old continent is all busy with the ongoing Euro 2020, another great competition is being held at the same time.

Copa America 2021 has been a little different from the previous editions of the competition, but the exciting brand of football hasn’t been missing.

After comfortably topping their group, Brazil set themselves a quarter finals meeting with Chile.

Throughout the competition, Juve’s Danilo has been an integral part of Tite’s plans, acting as the main right-back.

The former Porto and Real Madrid man once again helped the Selecao in progressing further in the tournament with a victory over Arturo Vidal’s Chile.

Despite playing with a man down for almost an entire half following the dismissal of Gabriel Jesus, Brazil were able to held one to their 1-0 lead, as Lucas Paqueta’s goal was enough to send them to the semi finals.

The versatile Juventus celebrated the victory with an Instagram post, haling the team’s right spirit, and saving a prayer for all Brazilian families who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“No matter what the circumstances are, the important thing is how you approach them,” posted the 29-year-old according to ilBianconero.

“Right spirit and deserved result! And now let’s move on, come on Brazil! And I add a prayer for all families affected by Covid in our country.”

Brazil are now set to take on Peru on in the semi finals on the 6th of July.