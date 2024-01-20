Kenan Yildiz is earning widespread admiration from Juventus supporters as the teenager consistently impresses whenever he takes the field. Despite being part of a senior squad with seasoned professionals, Yildiz has managed to carve out a place for himself in the first team.

Manager Max Allegri has expressed his fondness for Yildiz and consistently includes him in the starting lineup, sometimes at the expense of other top professionals in the squad. The young Turkey international has even displaced established players like Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa in various games.

While the decision on who to field between Chiesa and Vlahovic poses a challenge for Allegri, it appears that Chiesa is more at risk of losing his first-team spot. Allegri is working diligently to manage the situation and ensure a harmonious squad dynamic. As the season progresses, both Chiesa and Vlahovic will continue to vie for the same spot in the team, with commentator Luca Gramellini suggesting that the teenager, Yildiz, currently has the edge over the Euro 2020 winner, Chiesa.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I would honestly like to see them together, perhaps behind Vlahovic, it would be a very interesting trident. Then I understand the team balance. However, at this moment Yildiz seems to me to have fallen into the role very well, he creates numerical superiority, he makes very few mistakes, so it’s difficult to give him up. Chiesa is a very important player, but sometimes he has to interrupt his career due to physical ailments. At this moment if I had to choose, I would say Yldiz-Vlahovic as the couple to bet on.”

Juve FC Says

Yildiz and Chiesa are good players who have done well on our books so far.

Whoever is chosen to play has to give their best, and this competition will make that easier because the players will know there is someone ready to take their spot.