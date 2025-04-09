Former Juventus star Pasquale Bruno has shared his thoughts ahead of the club’s upcoming match against Lecce this weekend, expressing the view that the fixture could go either way. With Juventus having recorded one win and one draw since Igor Tudor took over as manager, the team will be eager to secure a more convincing result in this encounter.

The match is unlikely to be straightforward, as every team is aiming to finish the season on a strong note. Lecce, in particular, will be motivated to deliver a positive performance and potentially cause an upset against the Bianconeri. Juventus are aware that their opponents will not approach the fixture passively, and Tudor will be expected to field a side capable of delivering all three points.

This is a fixture the manager cannot afford to lose. With only a limited number of games remaining and Champions League qualification still in sight, every match now carries significant weight. Reports suggest that Tudor is already focused on devising a winning strategy to overcome Lecce, knowing that anything short of victory could further complicate Juventus’ end to the campaign.

(Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

While Bruno acknowledges Juventus are the superior side on paper, he also underlines the unpredictable nature of football and urges caution. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he remarked: “It is necessary for the team to show that it has self-esteem at a time of the season where every single point counts and the standings down there are very close. With the right conditions, anything can happen in Turin because football is like that and that is also why it is so exciting.”

Lecce will undoubtedly be determined to capitalise on any opportunities that come their way and are expected to approach the game with ambition. For Juventus, the task will be to stay composed, respect their opponents, and ensure they collect maximum points, regardless of how the match unfolds.

The match promises to be a test of discipline, tactics, and mentality, and Juventus must demonstrate their quality if they are to meet their objectives for the season.