Juventus and AC Milan have emerged as two of the most in-form clubs in Serie A this season, with Milan enjoying a strong campaign under the guidance of Max Allegri. The Rossoneri have benefited from the absence of European commitments, allowing them to focus fully on domestic competition and establish themselves as one of the most consistent sides in the league so far.

Juventus, by contrast, endured a difficult start to the season, but their fortunes have changed significantly since Luciano Spalletti took charge. The Bianconeri have shown clear improvement in performances and results, and there is a growing belief that they can continue to climb the Serie A table in the coming weeks. Their renewed confidence and tactical clarity have given supporters hope that the second half of the season could be far more successful than the first.

Tight race at the top of Serie A

With many matches still to be played, both Juventus and Milan remain firmly in contention for high league finishes. Juventus are increasingly seen as capable of pushing into the top two if their upward trajectory continues. At the same time, Milan is also well placed to maintain their challenge, making the next few weeks crucial for both sides.

Juventus have developed greater cohesion as a team and are expected to finish the season strongly. There is even optimism that they could secure silverware, with the Coppa Italia seen as a realistic target. Milan, however, will provide stiff competition in the league, and the battle between the two clubs for supremacy promises to be one of the most compelling narratives of the campaign.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Expert view on Milan and Juventus progress

Reflecting on the situation at both clubs, Antonio Di Gennaro offered his assessment, highlighting the impact of key managerial decisions and tactical evolution. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, he shared his perspective on the title race and the teams involved.

He said, “Milan has been more consistent now, but only a coach with ideas like Spalletti could have managed their comeback. And he’s found McKennie as a striker, as he says. He’s versatile, effective and even scores goals, I had to change my mind about him. Inter remains the strongest, not just in midfield but also up front. Who has those four forwards? In my opinion, Milan is still playing for the Scudetto. And Roma are there too.”