Juventus has been linked with a potential move for Joshua Zirkzee, with speculation suggesting he could replace Dusan Vlahovic in the summer transfer window.

In addition to their interest in Bologna manager Thiago Motta, some fans envision an exciting front three comprising Zirkzee, Federico Chiesa, and Matias Soule.

This prospect appears promising on paper, particularly as Juventus continues to monitor the Dutch striker, who serves as a pivotal figure in the Bologna attack.

Many Bianconeri supporters would eagerly welcome Zirkzee to their team, potentially necessitating the departure of Dusan Vlahovic.

While Vlahovic has enjoyed an impressive season, there is a belief that Zirkzee offers more to his team in attack.

As a result, Juventus may be willing to part ways with Vlahovic for the right price. Commentator Antonio Di Gennaro has articulated his preference for Zirkzee, he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Zirkzee all his life because technically, he is stronger than everyone. The way he makes the team play, there is no one like him, even at an international level.”

Juve FC Says

Zirkzee has been fantastic for Bologna this season and looks prepared to play for a bigger club after this term, so we need to take a chance to sign him.