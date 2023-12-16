Commentator Luca Marelli has analysed an incident in Juventus’ draw against Genoa and insists the Bianconeri deserved another penalty in that match.

Juve drew the game despite going in front in the first half through Federico Chiesa, and it dealt a significant blow to their title ambitions.

Juve struggled to create other clear-cut chances as Genoa defended well, with at least one superb save from their goalie denying Juve a victory.

However, the Bianconeri probably should have had another penalty in the fixture after Mattia Bani appeared to have handled the ball in his penalty box. Surprisingly, VAR was not called even to check, leaving Marelli baffled, as he seemed to believe it was a clear-cut penalty.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We have to understand why VAR didn’t intervene in a couple of circumstances, which were quite clear. The first is a touch from Bani’s hands, on a cross from the right. The touch is very evident, it’s a penalty kick: perhaps the VAR didn’t intervene because he saw a touch with the leg first, but this doesn’t change.

“The touching of hands is punishable however, his arm is wide and does not close. I was very surprised that VAR wasn’t called out. It is an arm contact that should have been punished, without disciplinary sanction but with a penalty for Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

We deserved a second penalty in that game, but we have to start winning games by scoring goals from open play.

The lack of open play goals from our strikers is a real concern and our manager has to work on this to sort it out as soon as possible.