Juventus has experienced an inconsistent season under new manager Thiago Motta, yet the team remains unbeaten in Serie A. This achievement has given fans reasons to be optimistic, particularly after enduring three years of underwhelming performances during Max Allegri’s tenure, which ultimately led to his departure.

The start of Motta’s reign was marked by promising results, igniting hopes among the Juventus faithful for a resurgence. However, the optimism has since been tempered by a series of draws, as the team struggles to convert matches into victories. Despite these setbacks, Juventus is determined to regain form and build the winning momentum necessary to compete for the Serie A title and other trophies this season.

Commentator Marco Bucciantini recently analysed the situation and emphasised the team’s potential for improvement as the season progresses. He noted, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, “Juventus is sending positive team signals. Before they couldn’t win, now they can’t lose. Initially, Koop and Nico were injured, then Bremer and Vlahovic, which is why they haven’t yet been able to express themselves at their best. They’re a team that still has a lot of room for improvement, but Bremer will no longer be available.”

Bucciantini’s comments underscore the challenges Juventus has faced with injuries to key players, which have hindered their ability to perform at their peak. Despite these difficulties, the team has shown resilience and remains well-positioned to improve as injured players return and Motta continues to implement his strategies.

While this season has been challenging, it is important to remember that this is Motta’s first term as Juventus manager. Building a cohesive and dominant team takes time, and with patience and adjustments, the Bianconeri are likely to make strides toward reclaiming their place as Italy’s premier football club.