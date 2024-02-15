Almost every follower of Italian football has written off Juventus’ chances of winning the Scudetto at the end of this season.

The Bianconeri have only managed to secure a single point from the last nine available in the league, and the repercussions of these poor results make it challenging to envision them reclaiming the league title.

Inter Milan currently holds a strong position in the title race, and it seems theirs to lose. The prevailing sentiment is that it’s just a matter of time before they are confirmed as champions.

However, commentator Luca Serafini suggests there might still be room for an upset. He points out that he has been around long enough to witness some remarkable surprises in football, leaving a slight possibility for Juventus to turn the tables.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I agree with the mathematics, even between Milan and Inter nothing has yet been decided regarding the derby and the possible scudetto race. Inter is certainly stronger and has more than one team and no one is touching this year’s scudetto given where the Nerazzurri team is heading.

“In my career, I have seen a lot of overtaking and counter-overtaking. In February there were those who were already champions and those who were doomed and in the end… but I repeat, I’m not going to talk about flags otherwise tomorrow the Inter fans will think that I want to row against them, I say that the championship is still long and interesting.”

Juve FC Says

Inter Milan looks very strong and is clearly the best club in Italy at the moment.

We have to be at our very best before we can topple them any time soon, and we are currently on a poor run of form which we must turn around.