Commentator says it would be better for Juventus to leave Europe entirely

Juventus exited the Champions League at the group stages, but they still have Europa League commitments after finishing in third place in their group.

The Bianconeri remain one of the biggest clubs in the world, so we expect them to try to win that competition.

However, the Europa League is one of the hardest competitions around and the Bianconeri will have to be in their best shape to win the competition.

Considering they have been poor this season, they are still some way off the top four on the Serie A table.

Commentator Francesco Oppini believes it would be better for them to forget about success in Europe and focus on qualifying for the next Champions League.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I would have preferred to leave Europe completely to dedicate myself to the real and first (perhaps only) goal of the season that the Old Lady now has: fourth place in the league now defined by many as ‘the Champions place’, that for next season would ensure a great economic help and above all the possibility of returning immediately to the footballing Europe that matters, that is, up there where Juventus should be.”

Juve FC Says

Winning the Europa League would be tough even though it offers a chance to play in the Champions League next season.

We haven’t been strong enough to compete in Europe and domestically so far, which makes Oppini’s opinion sensible.

However, the club will decide if it wants to focus on one or both competitions with the human resources they have.