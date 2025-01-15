Juventus continues to drop points in Serie A, but their fans still hold out hope that the team can win the Scudetto this season.

Despite their struggles, Juventus always aims to win competitions, and their ultimate goal remains finishing the campaign as champions of Italy. However, with the current situation, a more realistic and achievable target might be securing a spot in the Champions League places. While their fans dream of silverware, it is clear that the Bianconeri face significant challenges, and their inconsistent form makes a top-four finish their most practical ambition.

The club’s history and reputation ensure they always aim high, but many neutrals and even some of their fans believe that chasing the Scudetto now might be overly optimistic. Antonio Di Gennaro, a keen observer of Juventus for many years, shares this view. He believes that the team lacks the quality and consistency required to challenge for the league title and that their recent performances suggest they should focus on securing a top-four finish instead.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Juventus has struggled to maintain winning positions this season, frequently dropping points when they seemed in control. These lapses have cost them dearly and have led to increased pressure on both the players and the management. Di Gennaro has called for a more realistic approach from the club and suggested that the squad needs significant strengthening to compete at the highest level.

Speaking about the situation, Di Gennaro remarked, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“You are always caught up, the underlying problem is there. He is out of the Scudetto race and must pedal for fourth place. He must work on the market, Kolo Muani is a first piece but more is still needed. A striker should have been there yesterday because he played again without a striker and also to send an important signal.”

Juventus would do well to heed this advice and focus on improving one match at a time. Setting their sights on the Scudetto might only add unnecessary pressure to a team that needs to rebuild its form and confidence. A steady climb back into the top four is achievable if they work on consistency and strengthen their squad.