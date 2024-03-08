Joshua Zirkzee is attracting significant attention as he continues to shine during his impressive season with Bologna. European clubs are closely monitoring the former Bayern Munich youngster, with Serie A giants Juventus and AC Milan expressing interest in the striker.

Juventus, in particular, has been closely tracking Zirkzee, considering him as an ideal replacement for Dusan Vlahovic, who may be subject to a transfer at the conclusion of the current campaign. Zirkzee’s standout performances with Bologna are contributing to the team’s push for a place in European competitions next season, heightening the awareness that he may not stay with them for another campaign.

While Juventus has multiple strikers on their roster, the potential sale of Vlahovic opens up the possibility for Zirkzee’s acquisition, although any move may hinge on the right offer. Despite the availability of their strikers, Juventus is cautious in their approach, looking for favourable deals.

Commentator Mauro Suma has weighed in on Zirkzee’s future, suggesting that the striker might be deemed too expensive for Italian clubs and speculating that he could be destined for a move to the Premier League.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We’re not joking. There are neither ongoing negotiations nor economic possibilities. He’s a player which costs at least 60 million, will go to the Premier League. If you tell me if I like him as a player, of course I do, but Milan is not on Zirkzee. The fact that Moncada went to look at him matters little, he is under observation by all the main English clubs ”.

Juve FC Says

Zirkzee has been superb this season and could improve our attack significantly if we add him to it.

However, we will struggle to offer him the best money if we are competing against top Premier League sides.