Claudio Ranieri is not often regarded as an attacking-minded manager when compared to others in that category, but he seems to have a better approach to setting up his team for offensive play compared to Allegri.

This comparison was evident as both managers faced off yesterday, with Juventus rallying to salvage a 2-2 draw against Cagliari.

The match showcased two clubs that are primarily known for their defensive strength.

Cagliari has built a reputation for causing trouble for top Serie A clubs, especially when playing at home, and they proved to be a menace to Juventus in the first half of the game.

At halftime, Ranieri’s side was two goals up, displaying some excellent attacking performances against Juventus.

It was a strong attacking display from the home side, and after the game, commentator Graziano Campi insisted that Ranieri is a more attacking-minded coach than Allegri.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Cagliari goes on the pitch with Luvumbo, Gaetano and Shomurodov. Juve, on the other hand, is unable to field Yildiz otherwise against Cagliari they risk… Ranieri more offensive by Allegri. Juve must be grateful for not having made the cups and that Mourinho, Sarri and Garcia have thrown away the season of Roma, Lazio and Napoli.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has never been considered an attacking manager, which is one of the reasons most of us want him to leave.

It is embarrassing for him to play defensively even against opponents we should not fear.