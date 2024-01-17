Juventus has maintained a strong position in second place in the Serie A table, positioning themselves as formidable challengers to Inter Milan in the race for the Italian championship.

The Bianconeri have diligently worked to stay within striking distance of the top of the league standings throughout the season. While they have secured the second spot for months, there is speculation about whether they could have claimed the top position.

Serie A has witnessed numerous instances of inconsistent refereeing and VAR decisions this season, influencing the standings of the clubs, particularly at the top of the table.

Juventus manager Max Allegri has skillfully distanced himself from some controversial refereeing moments in the league, but these decisions may have played a role in preventing his team from securing the top spot.

According to journalist Graziano Campi, these refereeing decisions have been a crucial factor in distinguishing between the seasons of Juventus and Inter Milan.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The difference between Juve and Inter in the standings today, according to the errors admitted by Rocchi last week, lies entirely in luck with the referees. In his place, I would have avoided that list of serious and clear errors.”

Juve FC Says

We do not have control over refereeing and VAR decisions, but we can control how we perform in our matches.

Our players have done a brilliant job so far, and we have to be sure we keep doing well and focus on ourselves.