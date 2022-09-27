Commisso aims a dig at Juventus over their finances

Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso has aimed a dig at Juventus over their finances as they struggle while his team thrives.

La Viola has become the home for some of the finest football talents in Serie A.

They have a good scouting network and academy, which helps them build budding talents and turn them into world-class players.

The likes of Federico Chiesa, Federico Bernardeschi and Dusan Vlahovic have all come through the ranks at the club before moving to Juventus.

They continue to show they have what it takes to develop top players, and it makes them good money when these players are sold.

Commisso has reinvested the money from these transfers back into the club to keep them profitable, but the likes of Juventus are in a financial mess.

He says via Calciomercato:

“I would like to underline that in the last three sports seasons Juventus have lost 550 million, Milan 500 and Inter as many 445. My Fiorentina, on the other hand, managed to have a profit of 16 million. Obviously not I’m here to criticize Juve, I know they already have enough problems. But we don’t make economic holes in the budget, unlike them. “

Juve FC Says

Being in financial health is an important part of every football club, and Juve needs to get back there.

The Bianconeri remains one of the biggest clubs in the world, but our financials in the last five seasons have been in the red.

We must find the right balance between revenue and expenditure, or the club will go under.