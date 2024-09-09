Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso has expressed his frustration over Juventus’ sale of Federico Chiesa to Liverpool for around €12 million, just four years after Fiorentina sold him to Juve for nearly €60 million.

Commisso has long harboured bitterness toward Juventus, as they frequently sign Fiorentina’s top players. He is also displeased with how the Bianconeri, despite having significant debt, are still able to operate and dominate Italian football.

Juventus, being the biggest club in Italy, often signs the best talent from other Serie A teams. This summer, they added Nicolas González from Fiorentina to their squad, following a pattern that includes players like Dusan Vlahovic, further fueling Commisso’s discontent.

However, Commisso is more interested in speaking about Juve’s sale of Chiesa this summer and said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“We made a great deal with Vlahovic, the most important in my five years. And look at Chiesa: I read that he joined Liverpool for €12m. I had sold him for nearly €60m. Who did good business there, the others or Rocco?”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa did not meet expectations at the Allianz Stadium and we were smart to cut our losses while we could.

Selling the attacker this summer may not have made us a profit, but it was the right thing to do and we need to move on now.