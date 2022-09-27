Commisso reveals how much he would pay to buy Vlahovic from Juventus

Fiorentina does not like losing their key men, especially to Juventus, but that always happens.

Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic have swapped La Viola for the Allianz Stadium in recent times.

The Bianconeri have continued to show they are one of the top clubs in the country and Vlahovic is leading their current rebuild.

The Serbian moved to Florence as a teenager and he developed into a top striker before moving to Juve in a big-money transfer.

He is currently thriving at the club, but sometimes players struggle and they would want to return to their old stomping ground.

Would Vlahovic be welcomed back at Florence if that happens today? La Viola’s owner already has an answer to that question.

Speaking on several issues about his team and their recent businesses, Rocco Commisso was asked if he would take DV9 back. He replied via Calciomercato:

“Maybe for 10 million, as Inter did with Lukaku”.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has become one of the best players in Serie A since he broke out at La Viola.

Joining Juve should make him better and it is too early to think he can ever want to return to Florence.

For now, we need to find a way to get him to score more goals for us.