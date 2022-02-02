Commisso suggests Vlahovic already agreed to join Juventus long ago

Fiorentina supremo, Rocco Commisso has reacted to Dusan Vlahovic’s transfer to Juventus after suffering abuse from La Viola fans.

The Florence side doesn’t like to sell their players to Juve, but they are almost always forced to do so with the players asking to join only the Bianconeri.

Vlahovic follows the likes of Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi to the Allianz Stadium from La Viola.

However, they wanted to sell him to another club and there were offers from outside Serie A.

The former Partizan man was, however, only interested in moving to Juve and forced Fiorentina to do a deal with the Bianconeri.

Commisso insists when Vlahovic would not speak to other clubs, it was clear he already had an agreement with another suitor.

He said via Football Italia: “It was clear to everyone he already had a deal with someone. He said no to every offer. I went to England many times, each time he said no.

“Vlahovic wanted to remain until his contract ran down (in June 2023) and ruin Fiorentina. His agents wanted a 10 per cent cut of the transfer fee and exclusive rights to negotiate his next move. They wanted to make money off us, so selling him now was an excellent operation.”

Juve FC Says

Juve remains the biggest club in Italy, and naturally, every player in other Serie A clubs will jump at the chance to play for them.

Even if we had no agreement with Vlahovic, we were still odds-on favourites to sign him whenever he wanted to leave Florence.

It is understandable that their fans feel bad and Commisso is under a lot of pressure now, but the Serbian will not be the last player to swap La Viola for Juventus.