Commisso taunts Juventus over Cristiano Ronaldo again

Fiorentina supremo Rocco Commisso has aimed a sly dig at Juventus over the purchase of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Commisso is having a good time as the owner of La Viola after they reached the final of the Coppa Italia and are in the semi-final of the Conference League.

He sold Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus at the start of last year and his team has not exactly missed the Serbian as they thrive in cup competitions.

After they eliminated Cremonese to reach the Coppa Italia final yesterday, he could not resist a dig at Juve and said via Football Italia:

“Revenues are a problem for us, we don’t want to end up like Juventus. Their problems began when they signed Cristiano Ronaldo, this will never happen to Fiorentina, I don’t know where we’ll arrive, but surely we’ll never go bankrupt.”

Juve FC Says

Ronaldo’s transfer caused problems to our finances, but it helped Italian football and we deserve more credit for bringing the superstar to the country.

We do not expect everyone to see the move our way, but in the future, it will be looked at as one that brought some commercial success to Italian football.

If we had to do it again, there is a good chance the Juve board would still pull it off as they did.