Juventus left it late to secure an unimpressive 2-1 win against Como last night, and it was far from their best performance. While Juventus boasts a squad with far superior players compared to Cesc Fabregas’ side, in most phases of the game, the home team appeared to be the more dangerous side. The final result may have gone in favour of the Bianconeri, but with performances like this, they will struggle against stronger opponents, with PSV potentially knocking them out of the Champions League during the playoff phase.

Juve has shown flashes of brilliance in some matches this season, but consistency has been a challenge. They have not been able to win as many games as their squad suggests they should. The victory against Como was an opportunity to show they were improving, but it seems they did not seize it. Pundit Valon Behrami, in particular, insisted that Como was the dominant side during the game.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Como dominated the match, but Juve’s great players resolved the game. We expected more from Juve in their play, in building the manoeuvre. They never managed to get into the rhythm of the game. Today Juve was concrete.”

Gabriel Strefezza of Como competes for the ball with Lloyd Kelly of Juventus (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Behrami’s comments highlight the concerns about Juventus’ overall performance. While they may have secured the three points, the lack of rhythm and fluidity in their play suggests there is still much to be improved. Juventus’ ability to rely on their talents, like their key players who delivered the win, may not always be enough in tougher matches, especially when facing teams with higher-quality players and more cohesion.

The Bianconeri will need to improve significantly if they are to be competitive against stronger opponents in the coming fixtures. If they are struggling against a team like Como, things could take a turn for the worse when they meet teams of a higher calibre. Juventus must find a way to play with more consistency and fluidity if they are to achieve their goals this season. The current form is not sustainable, and if it continues, they will face greater challenges ahead.