Juventus have reportedly refused to negotiate the transfer of Fabio Miretti with Como, prompting the newly-promoted club to inquire about another two Bianconeri midfielders.

The 20-year-old is a youth product of the club. He represented all age classes before earning a promotion to the first team in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Italian made an immediate positive impact under the guidance of Max Allegri, but his progress seemingly stalled over the last couple of seasons.

Nevertheless, it appears that Miretti has made a good impression on new Juventus coach Thiago Motta in the early days of pre-season.

According to Tuttosport journalist Nicolo Schira, the Bianconeri rejected Como’s attempts to sign the young midfielder.

Motta would like to keep Miretti at his court, at least during pre-season. It remains to be seen if the Italy U21 international will maintain a permanent squad role.

As for Como, they decided to resort to another two Juventus midfielders in the form of Artur Melo and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia.

The Brazilian was left out of the squad that traveled to the pre-season camp in Germany as the management is eager to offload him this summer.

The former Liverpool man could return for another experience in the Premier League, with Everton, Newcastle United and Leicester City all inquiring about his services.

As for Caviglia, he had already rejected a move to Venezia, so we shall see if he would be willing to consider Como’s proposal. Schira believes that the 24-year-old is determined to win over Motta during the pre-season.