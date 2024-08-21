Como remains active in the transfer market as Cesc Fàbregas looks to strengthen his squad further, and they are now targeting a Juventus outcast.

Their first opponent of the season was the Bianconeri, which gave them a clear indication of the challenges they will face in Serie A.

One of the players still linked with a move to Como during this transfer window is Mattia De Sciglio.

The injury-prone defender is no longer part of Juventus’ plans and has been told by the club to find a new destination.

Thiago Motta has sidelined him for some time, and his representatives are actively working to secure him a move.

Juventus is open to terminating his contract, and a report from TuttoJuve suggests this is the only way he can join Como.

The newly promoted side is unwilling to pay a transfer fee, but if De Sciglio’s contract at the Allianz Stadium is terminated and he becomes a free agent, they would be ready to offer him a deal.

Juve FC Says

Some of the players whom we have asked to leave will struggle to find new homes, and we have to prepare for the possibility of terminating their deals.