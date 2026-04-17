Juventus have maintained a long-standing interest in Gonzalo Garcia, who has struggled for consistent playing time at Real Madrid due to the exceptional form of Kylian Mbappe.

During the recent Club World Cup, Garcia seized his opportunity when Mbappe was unavailable through injury, delivering standout performances and emerging as a key figure for Madrid throughout the competition. His contributions earned him greater recognition and a place in the first-team setup.

Limited Opportunities at Madrid

Despite impressing when called upon, Garcia’s chances have remained limited. Xabi Alonso had shown a willingness to give the young forward opportunities before he was sacked, yet Mbappe’s presence continues to limit his involvement. With the French striker widely regarded as one of the best in the world, competition for places in attack is understandably intense.

Garcia has demonstrated patience as he waits for further opportunities, but the lack of regular minutes could influence his future. A move away at the end of the season appears increasingly possible, particularly with interest from clubs seeking to strengthen their attacking options.

Serie A Interest Grows

As reported by TuttoJuve, Juventus remain keen to add Garcia to their squad, with Luciano Spalletti expected to target a new striker at the conclusion of the campaign. Garcia is viewed as a viable option who could develop further with consistent playing time.

However, Como has also entered the race for his signature. Under Cesc Fabregas, the club has established a reputation for recruiting and developing young players from Real Madrid, an approach that has been well received by the Spanish club. This relationship could influence any potential deal, with the possibility of a buy-back clause being included.

While Como may offer a clearer developmental pathway, Juventus represent a more established destination. The success of Alvaro Morata during his time in Turin after leaving Madrid serves as a notable example, and could further strengthen Juventus’ case as they compete for Garcia’s signature.