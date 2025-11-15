Damien Comolli has played a pivotal role in appointing the last two managers for Juventus and has now provided insight into how the club typically approaches these discussions. After his six-month contract expired, Comolli oversaw negotiations to secure a longer deal for Igor Tudor during the summer. He subsequently decided to dismiss the Croatian a few months later, opting to replace him with Luciano Spalletti, despite there being several other managerial candidates who could have been considered for the role.

At a club of Juventus’ stature, no manager is likely to refuse the opportunity to take charge if offered, which places the responsibility squarely on the club to ensure that they appoint the most suitable candidate. Comolli arrived in Turin as an experienced football executive, and the decisions he has made in recent months demonstrate a strategic approach, reflecting his awareness of the club’s requirements and objectives.

The Appointment Process

Comolli has now shared details about how Juventus conducts its managerial appointments, outlining the core elements discussed during interviews. According to Calciomercato, he explained, “All coaches, in their interview with the club, make their presentation and say everything is fine. In reality, when they start coaching, they say everything is going badly. Now, however, I insert those phrases into the contract, to remind the coaches of what they said. In the interview, I say: ‘This is how we work, these are our processes, data guides player selection, set pieces, injury prevention, and much more. If it’s okay with you, that’s it; otherwise, we shake hands and say goodbye.’ The coach must embrace this philosophy.”

This approach highlights Comolli’s focus on transparency and alignment between the club and any prospective manager. By embedding expectations directly into the contract, he ensures that all parties are clear about Juventus’ methods, values, and operational principles before the season begins. This strategy seeks to minimise misunderstandings and maintain consistency in how the team is managed.

Ensuring the Right Fit

The emphasis on philosophy and process underscores the importance of appointing a manager who not only has tactical knowledge but is also capable of working within Juventus’ structured environment. Comolli’s approach indicates that the club prioritises alignment with internal systems, data-driven decision-making, and attention to detail across all aspects of team management. By being upfront about these requirements, Juventus aim to secure a manager who can both respect and enhance the club’s framework.

Through this careful vetting process, Comolli demonstrates a commitment to strategic thinking and long-term planning. His methodology ensures that Juventus do not simply hire a coach based on reputation, but on their ability to operate effectively within the club’s established structures, thereby increasing the likelihood of sustainable success.