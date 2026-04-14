Juventus have handed Luciano Spalletti a contract extension until the summer of 2028, with the decision described as straightforward by the club.

The Bianconeri have shown clear improvement since his arrival, reinforcing the belief that continuing with him as head coach was the most logical step. Juventus remain one of Europe’s leading clubs and are determined to strengthen further as they aim to return even stronger next season.

The club are expected to invest in new signings during the summer transfer window, but retaining Spalletti is seen as one of their most important decisions as they look to build long-term stability and sustained success.

Strong Support for Spalletti

Damien Comolli explained the reasoning behind the extension, highlighting the immediate impact the manager has had across the club structure and within the dressing room.

As reported by Il Bianconero, he said, “We are delighted to have extended Luciano’s contract for another two seasons. Since Luciano joined our great Juventus family, he has had a truly positive impact on our players, the entire Club, and the entire Juventus community. It was immediately clear to everyone that Luciano was the right person to lead the team on its path to growth.”

His comments reflect the strong internal belief that Spalletti is the right figure to guide the club through its current project and future ambitions.

Stability at the Core of the Juventus Project

Spalletti’s leadership has been widely praised, with reports suggesting the squad is fully committed to his methods and direction. That unity between manager and players has been a key factor in Juventus’ recent progress.

With his future now secured until 2028, Juventus have signalled its intention to prioritise continuity and long-term planning. The decision underlines their confidence that stability at the managerial level will be central to their ambitions of returning to the very top of European football.