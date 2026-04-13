Juventus CEO Damien Comolli insists the club has the ambition and the allure to attract top-notch signings in the summer.

The 54-year-old joined the club last year when the Bianconeri decided to part ways with Cristiano Giuntoli and his collaborators.

However, his first transfer campaign was a major letdown, as none of the club’s new signings (David, Joao Mario, Openda, and Zhegrova) managed to impress.

Nevertheless, Comolli was still promoted to the CEO role, and Marco Ottolini returned to the club as sporting director. The latter showed promising signs in the January window, pulling off a real bargain deal in Jeremie Boga, while Emil Holm could turn out to be a solid addition as well.

Juventus CEO Damien Comolli expects an eventful transfer campaign

After confirming Luciano Spalletti as head coach until June 2028, Juventus have turned their attention to the summer transfer market, as they’re already being linked with a host of big names, especially the ones running on expiring contracts, the likes of Allison Becker, Bernardo Silva and Robert Lewandowski.

While many observers believe qualifying for the Champions League will be crucial to lure top-notch names to Turin, Comolli promises some fireworks in the summer, regardless of UCL football.

“I think our transfer market will be ambitious, no matter where we finish in the league,” said the Juventus CEO (via IlBianconero). “We could even achieve something better than fourth place, the Serie A table is so tight…

“We’re very ambitious for the final six matches. We feel that Juventus is attractive to many players, and those we’re currently talking to aren’t saying they’re only interested if there’s Champions League football. They’re interested in Juventus regardless.

“From a financial point of view, it’s clearly much better to be in the Champions League than the Europa League, but it doesn’t matter which competition we play in: we’ll be ambitious in building the squad we want, to achieve success in the future.”

Dusan Vlahovic contract decision in June

Juventus have also managed to secure deals with several players who recently extended their contracts, the likes of Kenan Yildiz and Weston McKennie.

On the other hand, Dusan Vlahovic is still running on an expiring contract. While the Serbian is being tipped to stay in Turin following a breakthrough in the negotiations between the two parties, Comolli dampened the enthusiasm by delaying the matter until the end of the campaign.