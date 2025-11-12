Damien Comolli has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Juventus after successfully overseeing the club’s summer transition that followed Cristiano Giuntoli’s departure. The Bianconeri brought Comolli into a key leadership role after Giuntoli’s transfer decisions failed to deliver the desired results, leading to his eventual exit. Despite the financial limitations that the club faced during the recent transfer window, Juventus managed to conduct a reasonable level of business, with Comolli playing a central role in guiding those efforts.

His appointment reflects the confidence placed in him by John Elkann, who is said to fully trust Comolli’s strategic approach and leadership style. The promotion marks an important shift in Juventus’s executive structure, aimed at stabilising the club’s management and ensuring that the organisation continues to function efficiently amid ongoing financial scrutiny.

Comolli’s Promotion and Strategic Priorities

Under Comolli’s direction, Juventus have taken a more measured approach to recruitment, with a focus on balancing the need for competitiveness and financial responsibility. His leadership during the summer helped the club navigate difficult market conditions while still maintaining squad depth. Looking ahead, Juventus are aware that further reinforcements may be required in the January transfer window to help manager Luciano Spalletti achieve the team’s seasonal objectives.

The Bianconeri believe Spalletti can lead the team to success if provided with the right players, and there is recognition within the club that targeted investment could strengthen their campaign. However, any spending must remain within the parameters of financial regulations, particularly given the recent communication from governing authorities about compliance and oversight.

Financial Challenges Ahead

According to Calciomercato, Comolli has openly acknowledged that Juventus will face limitations when it comes to their January transfer activity. Speaking about the club’s financial situation, he said, “We have some constraints: Financial Fair Play requires us to be careful. We received a letter from the regulatory body. What we do in January will be very difficult and monitored by UEFA. We don’t have any specific plans. We’ll look around, but nothing major.”

His comments underline the cautious strategy that Juventus intend to follow in the coming months. Rather than engaging in major spending, the club is expected to focus on sustainability, compliance, and long-term planning. Comolli’s approach reflects a commitment to rebuilding Juventus both on and off the pitch, prioritising financial health while maintaining the competitiveness necessary to challenge for domestic and European honours.