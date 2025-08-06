Juventus remain in negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain regarding the potential return of Randal Kolo Muani, following his brief but impactful spell at the club during the second half of last season.

Kolo Muani rose to prominence during the Club World Cup, where he emerged as Juventus’ first-choice striker. As the club prepares for the new campaign, he and Jonathan David are now viewed as the two main attacking options. With Dusan Vlahovic expected to depart, securing the return of the French forward could accelerate the Serbian’s exit.

Juventus Push for Muani’s Permanent Return

Paris Saint-Germain are open to parting ways with Kolo Muani but is seeking a permanent sale or, at minimum, a loan deal that includes an obligation to buy. The Ligue 1 champions have set a valuation of 50 million euros for the striker, and Juventus have responded with a proposal that includes a 10 million euro loan fee, followed by an additional 35 million euros to complete the transfer. The obligation to purchase would be triggered should specific performance-based conditions be met.

This package is considered to be close to PSG’s expectations, and Juventus are hopeful that the deal will be accepted. However, the club are not prepared to allow talks to drag on indefinitely.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Deal Expected to Be Finalised Soon

Damien Comolli is overseeing the negotiations, and a report from Tuttomercatoweb states that he aims to finalise the agreement before Juventus’ fixture on the 13th of this month. The sense of urgency reflects the club’s desire to enter the new season with clarity regarding their attacking options.

Kolo Muani is said to be eager to return to Turin, which represents a significant boost for Juventus as they work to bring the deal over the line. His willingness to rejoin the club could prove pivotal in concluding discussions swiftly.

With just days remaining until their next match, Juventus will be pushing to secure the forward’s return and move forward with their plans for the upcoming campaign.