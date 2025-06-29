Damien Comolli will be in the stands when Bayern Munich take on Flamengo in the Club World Cup, and he is there on assignment from Juventus.

As he is currently in America with the Bianconeri, Comolli is taking advantage of the opportunity to watch other clubs in action. While it may offer personal enjoyment, his presence also coincides with the ongoing summer transfer window. During this crucial period, every team is working tirelessly to strengthen their squad in preparation for the upcoming season.

Although Juventus are competing in the tournament, it remains focused on the transfer market. One of the players they have identified as a potential signing is Wesley. The Flamengo defender has been in outstanding form, which has attracted the interest of several top European clubs. His performances have been consistently strong, and his growing reputation has made him a highly sought-after figure during this period.

Juventus Intensifies Its Focus on Wesley

In recent weeks, Juventus have emerged as one of the most serious contenders in the race to sign Wesley. The club are determined to reinforce their defence, and Wesley appears to be a priority target. Rather than rushing into a deal, Juventus are proceeding carefully by evaluating him thoroughly before making any official approach.

As reported by Calciomercato, Comolli will be observing the Flamengo player during the match against Bayern Munich. The Bianconeri see this as an ideal opportunity to assess his ability to perform against one of the strongest teams in European football. This scouting effort is part of Juventus’s broader strategy to make well-informed decisions in the market, especially when it comes to investing in defensive talent.

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Flamengo Star Set for Pivotal Match

Wesley will be under scrutiny as he faces Bayern Munich in what is expected to be a challenging fixture. A strong showing in this match could significantly influence Juventus’s assessment of his readiness for European competition. Matches of this level provide a unique chance to judge whether a player can handle the intensity and quality expected at the top tier of football.

Juventus are approaching this transfer window with care and precision. By continuing to monitor Wesley during such high-stakes matches, they are ensuring that any future move is based on detailed analysis and performance-based judgment.