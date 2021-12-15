Compared to the previous draw…” Villarreal director comments on their fixture with Juventus

Villarreal director, Marcos Senna says their match against Juventus is much better than facing Manchester City.

The Spaniards had originally been drawn against the Premier League champions, but a redraw gave them Juve.

UEFA previously drew the Bianconeri to face Sporting Lisbon, but they will now attempt to eliminate Unai Emery’s men from the Champions League over two legs.

It is a tough game for the Spanish club and Senna knows it, but he believes it is much better than playing against Pep Guardiola’s men.

“Compared to the previous draw, the trip and the weather are probably better for Villarreal, but in terms of strength and danger I see no difference between Juventus and Manchester City,” Senna said as quoted by Football Italia.

Juve FC Says

Villarreal will be tricky opponents for Juve, most especially because of their manager, Emery.

The former Arsenal boss has a lot of experience in European football and led his team to victory in the Europa League last season.

Their last group game against Atalanta confirms that they are a team Juve cannot underestimate in any way, because it could prove costly.

Max Allegri’s men have done well in the UCL this season and should earn a passage to the next round after this fixture.