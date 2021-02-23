Florian Neuhaus
Transfer News

Competition for Juventus’ Bundesliga target is intensifying

February 23, 2021 - 10:00 pm

Germany has given the world some of the best midfielders in history and the next big midfield star that could come out of the European nation is Florian Neuhaus.

He currently plies his trade with Borussia Monchengladbach, but it is only a matter of time before a top team signs him and Juventus wants to be that team.

A report in England via Calciomercato says the Bianconeri are one of several teams that want to sign him.

However, Juve is facing serious competition for his signature with English champions, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and AS Monaco also looking to sign him.

He has caught the attention of his suitors by some of his fine performances for the Champions League campaigners.

They were in the same Champions League group with Inter Milan and Real Madrid, yet they reached the round of 16 where they will face Manchester City.

This season has been one of his best and his club faces a tough battle to keep him in the summer.

Their asking price is currently unclear, but signing him would be a tall order for Juventus.

The midfielder will want to join a team that he can continue playing regularly for and Juve has some of the best midfielders he would need to compete with.

The competition for his signature might also drive his transfer fee up, which will make it difficult for the Bianconeri to beat others to his signature.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

mckennie

Video – McKennie writes history with his fourth Serie A goal

February 23, 2021
bellerin

Arsenal planning on selling their defender – Will Juve try to land him?

February 23, 2021

Who will play at Right-Back for Juve against Verona?

February 23, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.