Competition for Juventus’ Bundesliga target is intensifying

Germany has given the world some of the best midfielders in history and the next big midfield star that could come out of the European nation is Florian Neuhaus.

He currently plies his trade with Borussia Monchengladbach, but it is only a matter of time before a top team signs him and Juventus wants to be that team.

A report in England via Calciomercato says the Bianconeri are one of several teams that want to sign him.

However, Juve is facing serious competition for his signature with English champions, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and AS Monaco also looking to sign him.

He has caught the attention of his suitors by some of his fine performances for the Champions League campaigners.

They were in the same Champions League group with Inter Milan and Real Madrid, yet they reached the round of 16 where they will face Manchester City.

This season has been one of his best and his club faces a tough battle to keep him in the summer.

Their asking price is currently unclear, but signing him would be a tall order for Juventus.

The midfielder will want to join a team that he can continue playing regularly for and Juve has some of the best midfielders he would need to compete with.

The competition for his signature might also drive his transfer fee up, which will make it difficult for the Bianconeri to beat others to his signature.