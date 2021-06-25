Kaio Jorge
Competition from AC Milan hampering Juventus pursuit of Brazilian teenager

June 25, 2021 - 10:30 am

Juventus and AC Milan are in serious competition for Brazilian teenage star, Kaio Jorge.

The 19-year-old Santos star has emerged as the latest talent to be developed by the former club of Neymar and Robinho.

Juventus has been targeting younger players in the last two transfer windows and he could be the next that joins them.

Tuttosport via Football Italia reports that they are facing serious competition from Milan in their bid to bring him to Serie A.

The report says the Bianconeri are keen on moving talks about his transfer to an advanced stage, but the interest from Milan is a strong one.

The same report didn’t disclose if the player has a favourite among both clubs, but it seems Milan is prepared to give Juve a run for their money this time.

Juve remains the biggest club in Italy, but they struggled in Serie A last season and they would want to make an impression early on in the next campaign.

With that in mind, the Bianconeri might not give enough chances to youngsters in the campaign.

This could play against them in this race if Jorge insists that he has to be assured of a playing time before he makes the move to Turin.

