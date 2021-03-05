Competition growing for Juventus’ Ligue 1 target

Juventus is one team that is keen to sign Lyon midfielder, Houssem Aouar but they are facing serious competition for his signature.

The Frenchman has seen his profile rise in recent seasons at his current side and he was close to leaving them in the summer.

Arsenal had the strongest interest in his signature and Juve also targeted him.

The Gunners’ offer fell short of Lyon’s valuation and he will be on the market in the summer yet again.

Juventus have plans to return and try to get the deal sorted at the end of this season.

However, they will face top teams in the race to land him, according to Calciomercato.

The report says several European sides are now interested in making a move for him with the list including Arsenal, Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Liverpool has just joined the race after appearing to give up on keeping Georginio Wijnaldum beyond this season.

The Dutchman has been a cog in the wheel at Anfield since he moved there from Newcastle United.

But he is unwilling to sign a new contract and will probably leave them at the end of this season.

The Reds are struggling in the Premier League and failing to secure Champions League football might help Juve win the race for Aouar’s signature.