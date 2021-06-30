Competition hotting up for the signature of Juventus Under23 star

Felix Correia is an in-demand star and Juventus might be forced to sell him this summer.

The Portuguese youngster has been doing well for the Juve Under23s and several clubs have been scouting him.

Sassuolo has asked the Bianconeri to add him to their offer for Manuel Locatelli, but Calciomercato reports that they are not the only club that wants to sign him this summer.

The report says Pisa of Serie B is keen to add him to their squad this summer too.

The ambitious second-tier club is confident of persuading Juventus to sell him to them because their director of football is Claudio Chiellini, the brother of Giorgio Chiellini and knows him well.

The 20-year-old made one Serie A appearance for the Juve senior team last season as Andrea Pirlo rewarded him for his progress so far.

The attacker is destined for great things, however, he would find chances to play senior football at Juve very limited.

He has to leave either permanently or temporarily to aid his development and he would not lack suitors.

Sassuolo has been great with developing talent in Italy and they could make him a better player if he joins them in the Locatelli deal, but he would probably get more regular playing time at Pisa.