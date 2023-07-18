On Tuesday afternoon, Juventus unveiled their new Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli. The later ended his stint as Napoli’s sporting director to join the Bianconeri.

After several months of negotiations, he finally freed himself from his contract with the Partenopei.

The 51-year-old has already been practicing his new role in Turin, but he finally held his first press conference at Juventus on Tuesday.

The Italian began by thanking Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis for agreeing to terminate his contract (which was supposed to run until 2024).

“A special thanks to Napoli: to the club, to the city, to the directors and to all the staff who gave me a great opportunity eight years ago,” said Giuntoli in his maiden Juventus press contract as published by the club’s official website.

Afterwards, the new Bianconeri director went on to reveal his objectives, explaining how he intends to make the club both competitive and financially sustainable.