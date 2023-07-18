On Tuesday afternoon, Juventus unveiled their new Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli. The later ended his stint as Napoli’s sporting director to join the Bianconeri.
After several months of negotiations, he finally freed himself from his contract with the Partenopei.
The 51-year-old has already been practicing his new role in Turin, but he finally held his first press conference at Juventus on Tuesday.
The Italian began by thanking Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis for agreeing to terminate his contract (which was supposed to run until 2024).
“A special thanks to Napoli: to the club, to the city, to the directors and to all the staff who gave me a great opportunity eight years ago,” said Giuntoli in his maiden Juventus press contract as published by the club’s official website.
Afterwards, the new Bianconeri director went on to reveal his objectives, explaining how he intends to make the club both competitive and financially sustainable.
“From the outside, I’ve never thought about the ‘problems’ here: I’m not used to doing that. The Club has asked me to help them go back to being competitive and sustainable, and for me the only thing that matters is what will happen from here on out.
“My story is clear: I spent six years in one club and eight in another. I will try bring my experience to this extraordinary club. My arrival is not an event, but part of a journey; I am part of a group of great managers who are designing the new course of this club.
“The Club moved very well in the transfer market even before my arrival, renewing Arek Milik, confirming Adrien Rabiot and bringing in Timothy Weah.
“The priorities now are to rationalise the squad; the young players are very important, but the balance must be found between sustainability and competitiveness.mixing both talent and experience. We will not make moves “alla Giuntoli”, “alla Allegri” or “alla Manna”, but in the Juventus way.
“With Giovanni Manna we are exploring market opportunities, but focusing very strongly on our players. We are convinced that we have a competitive team and a high-level strikeforce.
“Becoming virtuous will initially be an obstacle, but then it will become a resource and bring great benefits; we must therefore continue the work that is being done, with patience, triggering a virtuous mechanism, rationalising the squad.”
Giuntoli then discussed the future of some of the club’s stars, admitting that Juventus is looking to find Leonardo Bonucci and others new accommodation.
“Weston McKennie out of the plan? We have never said that. We have players who are on the market and are working separately, we are working to find a club for Arthur, Denis Zakaria and Leonardo Bonucci.
“Paul Pogba is returning from a difficult year, and we are waiting for him; he has great desire and experience, and he will be fundamental for us.”
On the other hand, Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa could leave if the Bianconeri were to receive lucrative offers.
“Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa? At this moment they are non-transferable, but if big offers arrive, we’ll re-evaluate.”
