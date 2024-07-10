Juventus has opened the doors for pre-season to begin, marking the official start of Thiago Motta’s era.

The Brazilian-Italian coach knows he must do a great job leading Juventus back to the promised land.

The Bianconeri remain one of the favourites to win Serie A this season, and they will work hard to ensure they begin the season well.

The men in black and white have some fine talents in their squad, but several of them were involved in summer international competitions.

With Euro 2024 and Copa America still ongoing, Juve stars who participated in these competitions are expected to get an extended break.

However, many of them did not participate in either competition and have begun to report for pre-season duty under Thiago Motta’s watchful eye.

This week has been used for medical and fitness testing so far, and Il Bianconero has revealed a list of the players who are back and have started training for the upcoming season.

The list includes:

Matias Soulè

Manuel Locatelli

Mattia Perin

Fabio Miretti

Carlo Pinsoglio

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia

Facundo Gonzalez

Nicolò Savona

Jonas Rouhi

Tommaso Barbieri

Mattia Compagnon

Arthur Melo

Mattia De Sciglio

Tiago Djalò

Juve FC Says

We have several players who are still not available to play. However, the current group can prepare well, and when others join, we will have a full house of fit players before the campaign begins.