‘Complete player’ Rabiot needs to believe he is a real ‘champion’

Adrien Rabiot has come in for praise by Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo.

The Frenchman has earned his place as a regular in the new coach’s first-team despite strong competition for places in our midfield.

Rabiot has moved ahead of the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Bentancur, Weston McKennie and Arthur in the battle for regular action for the Old Lady, and is the only central midfielder to have featured in every Serie A outing so far this term.

Pirlo has admitted that he has been impressed by the Frenchman, labelling him a ‘complete player’, before claiming he has so much potential to be even better.

“He is a complete player, I have rarely seen someone so strong both physically and technically,” Pirlo told Sky Sports (as translated by Goal) of Rabiot post-match.

“He doesn’t even know the potential for improvement he can have, and we work on the mental side of things to make him understand that he is a champion. He is improving game after game.”

Rabiot left Paris Saint-Germain to move to Turin in the summer of 2019 after limited game time in the French capital, but his potential was one that was widely speculated throughout Europe, and it is a blessing to see him flourishing for our side this season.

Does Rabiot deserve to be the mainstay of our midfield? Who is your ideal partner for him in the centre?

Patrick