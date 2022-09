The Juventus website has reported that the summer transfer market is officially over, and the Juventus Women’s team has been strengthened. The arrival of international players includes but is not limited to; “Lineth Beerensteyn, Sara Gunnarsdottir and Evelina Duljan”.

The Bianconere have improved quality, regardless of some of the players being on loan. Lina Hurtig is joining the English team Arsenal and on loan to Switzerland is Alice Berti.

Juventus website have published all of the transfers as stated below;

BEERENSTEYN LINETH ENID FABIENN (1996): Permanent Transfer from BAYERN MONACO

GUNNARSDOTTIR SARA BJORK (1990): Permanent Transfer from OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS

FORCINELLA CAMILLA (2001): Permanent Transfer from ACF FIORENTINA S.R.L.

MOUNECIF JASMINE (2004): Permanent Transfer from SSDARL CITTADELLA WOMEN

TONIOLO MARTINA (2001): Temporary Transfer to S.S. LAZIO WOMEN 2015 A R.L.

GIAI ALICE (2003): Temporary Transfer to SSDARL WOMEN HELLAS VERONA

BECCARI CHIARA (2004): Temporary Transfer to F.C. COMO WOMEN S.R.L.

GIORDANO MICHELA (2002): Temporary Transfer to U.C. SAMPDORIA SPA

BRAGONZI ASIA (2001): Temporary Transfer to U.S. SASSUOLO CALCIO S.R.L.

BERETTA BEATRICE (2003): Temporary Transfer to F.C. COMO WOMEN S.R.L.

CAIAZZO SARA (2003): Temporary Transfer to PARMA CALCIO 2022 S.R.L.

SOGGIU VALENTINA (2003): Temporary Transfer to U.C. SAMPDORIA SPA

APRIL ROBERTA (2000): Permanent Transfer from F.C. INTERNAZIONALE MILANO SPA

BELLUCCI MELISSA (2001): Temporary Transfer to U.S. SASSUOLO CALCIO S.R.L.

BERTI ALICE ILARIA (2003): Temporary Transfer to SERVETTE FOOTBALL CLUB CHENOIS FEMININ

GALLESIO MARTINA (2005): Permanent Transfer from A.S.D. WOMEN JUVENTUS TURIN

CINI CAMILLA (2006): Temporary Transfer to PARMA CALCIO 2022 S.R.L.

MUSTAFIC EMMA (2006): Permanent Transfer from A.S.D. FEMALE RICCIONE

COPELLI ANNA (2008): Permanent Transfer from A.S.D. FEMALE PADUA FOOTBALL

VENTURA SARA (2002): Permanent Transfer from OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS

VENTURA SARA (2002): Temporary Transfer to SSDARL CHIEVO VERONA WOMEN FM

FERRARI ALICE (2004): Temporary Transfer to SSDARL WOMEN HELLAS VERONA

NUCERA MARTINA (2004): Temporary Transfer to SSDARL CITTADELLA WOMEN

DULJAN EVELINA PIRJO JOVANKA (2003): Permanent Transfer from KRISTIANSTADS DFF

BRSCIC MARGHERITA (2001): Temporary Transfer to GENOA CRICKET AND F.C.SPA

HURTIG LINA MONA ANDRE (1995): Permanent Transfer to ARSENAL WOMEN FOOTBALL CLUB LIMITED