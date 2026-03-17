Juventus have not been flawless since Luciano Spalletti took charge, but there is little doubt that the team has improved under his guidance. While certain weaknesses remain that have prevented the squad from reaching its full potential, progress is evident across multiple areas of performance.

The Bianconeri are committed to continuing with Spalletti at the helm, with the aim of addressing these shortcomings as the season progresses. Giampaolo Pazzini has observed Juventus over recent months and expressed admiration for the changes implemented by the manager. As reported by Tuttojuve, he said: “A great job has raised the level of the players, their concentration, their performances, and their desire to always strive for more. It’s clear that this is a completely different team than at the start of the season, with the flaw that they’re struggling in attack, because in several games they dropped points, but they created a lot and scored very little. However, it’s a team with a clear identity, that plays and, regardless of the opponent, always wants to impose the game, so the work is certainly incredible.”

Spalletti’s Impact on Juventus

Spalletti has been widely regarded as the best manager Juventus have had since the start of last season, and he is the third coach to lead the club during this period. His influence has been significant, instilling belief and motivation within the squad while establishing a clear tactical identity. Players have responded positively, demonstrating increased concentration, improved performances, and a greater willingness to compete at a consistently high level.

Looking to the Summer

The club will aim to build on these improvements by potentially integrating new talent during the summer transfer window. Strengthening the squad will allow Juventus to address lingering issues, particularly in attack, and ensure that progress continues under Spalletti’s leadership. There is little doubt that his presence has been a superb influence on the team, and the club’s ambition remains focused on maximising both short-term results and long-term growth.