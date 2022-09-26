“Completely different” – Kulusevski weighs in on Conte-Allegri comparison

In recent weeks, calls for Max Allegri’s sacking have been growing amongst Juventus supporters. And despite leaving the club on a negative note back in 2014, many are hoping for the return of former captain and manager Antonio Conte.

Undeniably, both tacticians have already carved themselves a special place in the club’s history books. While Conte kickstarted the Old Lady’s nine-year dominance, Allegri took the torch and guided the club towards an unprecedented era of domestic domination, lasting for nine years in total.

Nonetheless, the two men currently find themselves in contrasting spots. In North London, Conte is receiving praise for his current work at Tottenham, while Allegri’s return to Juventus has been utterly disastrous thus far.

For his part, Dejan Kulusevski struggled for form during his six months under Allegri’s tutelage, but has revived his young playing career since moving to Spurs last January.

The Swedish winger talks about his experience with both managers, weighing in on the comparison between the two.

“At Spurs, I’m playing regularly and work more in the gym. Antonio speaks to me. He easily enters your heart,” said Kulusevski in an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve.

“I’m a guy who likes to look forward rather than backward. I certainly didn’t feel great at Juventus for many different reasons and when you realize that things are not going well, it is difficult to reverse the course.”

“I don’t want to say that Conte is better than Allegri, because I have great respect for him, and both have won a lot in their careers, but their work and idea of ​​football are completely different.

“At Tottenham, you struggle a lot more in the gym and you can see the results on the pitch.

“I can say that from Juve to Spurs, it felt like my whole world has changed.”