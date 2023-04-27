“Completely lost a half” Italian media rate Allegri after the loss to Inter Milan

Max Allegri was rated poorly by most Italian outlets after his Juventus side exited the Coppa Italia at the semi-final stage.

Juve faced Inter Milan in the return leg yesterday after a one-all draw in Turin in the first leg.

The Nerazzurri started the game very motivated and seemed better prepared than Juve, which eventually helped them earn a 1-0 win and reach the competition’s final at the expense of the Black and Whites.

Allegri is now under pressure again because winning that competition was considered the way to end this campaign with a trophy.

Juve must get back to winning sooner than later and several media outlets seem to blame the manager.

Football Italia curated how they rated the Bianconeri gaffer, which was interesting reading.

Corriere dello Sport rated him 5/10 and said: “Completely lost a half, due to a confused and reluctant tactical approach. They changed at half-time, but never managed to take the game into their own hands. Deserved defeat.”

Other media outlets like La Gazzetta dello Sport(4.5) and Tuttosport (5) also handed out their ratings.

Juve FC Says

Allegri is back under the spotlight and the earlier his team returns to form, the better it will be for him.