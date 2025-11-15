Perhaps the time has come for Juventus to worry truly about the future of Kenan Yildiz as the club continue to face difficulties in their attempts to secure a new contract for him. The Turkiye international has become one of the most important figures in the squad since breaking into the senior team, and his influence has only grown with time. Juventus have positioned him as the central figure of their current project, and he now holds the role of vice captain while wearing the number 10 shirt, a responsibility that reflects both his talent and the trust placed in him.

Growing Importance and Increasing Tension

It is challenging to identify a more impactful player in Turin at present, which explains the club’s determination to extend his stay. His development has attracted considerable attention, and leading clubs around the world are said to be monitoring him closely. The attacker is eager to resolve his future so that he can maintain full focus on his performances, yet the situation remains unsettled.

The primary obstacle appears to be financial. Juventus is reportedly prepared to offer him 5 million euros net per season, a figure they consider reflective of both his age and his current stage of development. However, Yildiz is believed to be seeking a higher salary, as he does not feel he should earn less than Jonathan David. This difference in expectations has created a clear divide and has impeded progress in negotiations. The club and the player’s entourage have not yet found the common ground required to move the talks forward, and this stalemate has understandably raised concern among supporters and observers alike.

Negotiations Reach a Critical Point

An update on the situation has been provided by Niccolò Ceccarini, who commented through Tuttojuve, outlining how negotiations have become increasingly challenging. As quoted by the source, he said, “Yildiz’s contract renewal with Juventus is becoming complicated. Negotiations had started well, with the right foundations, the player’s desire to stay and have a long career with Juventus, and the club’s determination to secure him before the transfer market and numerous foreign clubs began to make their presence felt. The goal was to close the deal with a contract until 2030, but now the situation is on hold.”

This assessment reflects a significant shift from early optimism to a more precarious stage. Both the club and the player had initially displayed clear mutual interest in continuing their partnership, yet the unresolved financial gap has brought discussions to a halt. With foreign interest growing and the transfer market approaching, Juventus may soon find themselves under even greater pressure to secure the future of one of their most valuable assets.