‘Complicated’ – Romano opens up on transfer of ‘important player in Juventus’

Fabrizio Romano has played down a potential exit for Weston McKennie, with the American playing a role for Juventus at present.

The midfielder has been a regular in Max Allegri’s side this term, starting 10 of our 19 Serie A fixtures thus far, but that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from continually linking him with a move away in the near future.

Fabrizio Romano insists that he doesn’t believe it would be easy for his potential suitors to strike a deal however, with the club not planning for his departure in the coming window.

“We had rumours about Leeds this week, and rumours about Tottenham the past week, and that is true so many clubs interested

“For what I’m told, Juventus’ plan is not to sell McKennie in January now he is an important player in Juventus.

“When he’s fit he is always playing with Allegri in the midfield, so I think it’s going to be complicated for any club to sign Weston McKennie, also but they’re not accepting loan proposals.

“For Leeds, I think it’s going to be difficult, they’re having a difficult season and Weston is fighting for important targets for Juventus.”

McKennie has regularly shown ability since his arrival from Schalke, scoring important goals and always giving his all on the pitch.

I think the fans immediately took to him due to his approach to football, and we have regularly shown our appreciation for McKennie, but the rumours about his exit just won’t go away.

Hopefully he has earned a place in Allegri’s plans and that he will continue to thrive in Turin, although I have no doubt that he would also be a hit elsewhere should he end up leaving for pastures new.

Would you be disappointed to see McKennie leave the club?

Patrick