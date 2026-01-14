Francisco Conceicao missed Juventus’ most recent match due to injury, and the Bianconeri are keen to have the attacker back in action as soon as possible. His absence was felt despite the team continuing to collect positive results, as he has become an important figure within the squad over the past two seasons. Juventus values his contribution highly and remains focused on supporting his recovery.

Conceicao worked hard to re-establish himself after a loan spell in Turin last term, earning the trust of the coaching staff and cementing his place in the group. Juventus is pleased to have him back at the club, and he is regarded as a player Luciano Spalletti relies upon to deliver consistent performances. His energy, creativity, and work rate have made him a valuable option when fit.

Importance to Juventus plans

Despite his importance, injuries have continued to disrupt Conceicao’s rhythm. Juventus has invested significant effort into managing his fitness, but setbacks have been frequent. He is currently dealing with another injury, which has once again interrupted his momentum. Both the club and the player are eager for a swift return, aware of how much he can add when available.

Juventus’ next fixture against Cagliari has been identified as another must-win match as they look to maintain their strong form. Conceicao is keen to be involved and contribute on the pitch, particularly given the importance of every point at this stage of the campaign. His desire to return quickly reflects both his commitment and his understanding of the team’s objectives.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Hopeful return against Cagliari

While Juventus has continued to perform well even in his absence, Conceicao will be eager to make his mark again. The Bianconeri have shown resilience and depth, but adding another proven attacking option would strengthen their chances further. His return would also provide Spalletti with greater flexibility in his selections.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, there is optimism that Conceicao could be fit in time for the upcoming match against Cagliari. The report suggests the attacker is making progress and could be available for selection if his recovery continues as planned.

Juventus will remain cautious, balancing the need for his quality with the importance of avoiding further injury. If he does return, Conceicao will be determined to justify the faith placed in him and play his part in sustaining the club’s impressive run of results.