Francisco Conceicao is expected to finalise his return to Juventus today, just two days ahead of the club’s scheduled pre-season resumption. The winger, who spent last season on loan in Turin, made a strong impression and has made it clear he wishes to remain with the team permanently.

During his initial spell at Juventus, Conceicao enjoyed his time at the club and adapted well to life in Italy. Although he initially faced challenges when Igor Tudor replaced Thiago Motta as manager, he seized his opportunity under the Croatian’s leadership and impressed sufficiently to earn the coach’s backing.

A Manager’s Request and a Player’s Determination

Conceicao’s performances convinced Tudor to push for his permanent signing, and the player himself was keen to return. His desire to rejoin Juventus became a driving force in ensuring the transfer moved forward, particularly after negotiations between Juventus and FC Porto encountered difficulties.

The two clubs struggled to reach an agreement over the terms of the transfer, but the player intervened in order to make the move happen. As cited by Il Bianconero, Conceicao has agreed to forfeit 20 percent of the financial sum he was entitled to receive from the transfer. This personal sacrifice reduces the overall cost for Juventus, making the deal more manageable from the club’s perspective.

Early Return to Finalise the Deal

Juventus players are scheduled to report for pre-season training on the 24th of July. However, Conceicao has arrived in Turin ahead of schedule to complete the formalities required to finalise his move. His early return underlines both his commitment to the club and his eagerness to be part of the preparations from the very beginning.

The final steps of the deal are now expected to be completed today, paving the way for Conceição to rejoin the Juventus squad on a permanent basis.