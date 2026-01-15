Juventus duo Francisco Conceicao and Federico Gatti have resumed training with the group, while Kenan Yildiz missed Thursday’s session.

After making short work of Cremonese on Monday, the Bianconeri are currently preparing for Saturday’s away fixture against Cagliari.

But according to IlBianconero, Yildiz didn’t train on Thursday as he’s suffering from mild flu, which prevented him from taking the field.

Yildiz, Conceicao & Yildiz will receive call-ups

Despite his condition, the 20-year-old is expected to recover in time for the weekend action. Therefore, he should be on the flight to Sardinia on Saturday, and the same applies to Conceicao and Gatti.

The Portuguese winger sustained a knock during the 1-1 draw against Lecce on January 4. While clinical tests ruled out a lesion, his condition still required some rest. Therefore, the 23-year-old was left out of the squad in the last two contests against Sassuolo and Cremonese.

Federico Gatti and Francisco Conceicao (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

As for Gatti, he has been out of action for circa 45 days after suffering a meniscus injury that required surgical intervention.

The source expects both of them to start Saturday’s match on the bench, especially the Italian defender, who’s coming from a lengthy stoppage.

Will Conceicao & Gatti participate against Cagliari?

La Gazzetta dello Sport expects Luciano Spalletti to give Conceicao a brief cameo in Sardinia, thus gradually reintroducing him back in the fold.

The Portuguese could then vie for a starting berth in Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Benfica, which is considered a personal Derby for the winger, who started his career at Lisbon’s other big club, Sporting CP.

On the other hand, Gatti is unlikely to gain playing time imminently, as his condition will require additional caution.

The 27-year-old also appears to be behind Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer and Lloyd Kelly in Spalletti’s pecking order, as the trio have now established themselves as the main choices at the back.