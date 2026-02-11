Francisco Conceicao worked hard to secure a return to Juventus this season following his loan spell at the club last term. His determination has been rewarded, as he remains one of the side’s most trusted performers, with Juventus continuing to give him regular minutes to ensure he can contribute consistently on the pitch.

Although injuries have disrupted parts of his campaign, Conceicao has remained highly valued whenever he is fit. Luciano Spalletti is understood to appreciate working with the attacker, viewing him as a player capable of improving the team’s overall quality. The manager believes that Conceicao has the attributes to make Juventus stronger and that further development will come with sustained fitness and continuity.

A player valued by the manager

When available, Conceicao has demonstrated why he is regarded so highly by the coaching staff. Spalletti sees him as an ideal fit for his system, trusting his work rate, technical ability, and understanding of the game. Juventus are aware that if the attacker can avoid further injury setbacks, the team will benefit significantly from his presence over an extended period.

That belief is shared by Conceicao himself, who understands the importance of staying fit and maintaining performance levels. His commitment to the club has already been evident in the decisions he has made regarding his future in Turin.

Francisco Conceicao (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Commitment to Juventus

When his previous loan spell ended, Juventus were initially unable to meet the demands set by FC Porto. Conceicao then took an active role in facilitating his return, agreeing to give up part of his earnings in order to complete the move. That decision highlighted how much he valued his time in Turin and his desire to continue his career with the Bianconeri.

Conceicao has since reiterated that his intention is to remain at Juventus for the long term. He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero: “I see myself at Juve for a long time, with the aim of winning trophies and doing great things.”

As long as he continues to perform when fit, Juventus will have little reason to consider moving him on. His quality, attitude, and clear commitment suggest that Conceicao could remain an important part of the club’s plans as they look to achieve further success.