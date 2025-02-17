On Sunday, Juventus earned themselves a famous victory over their arch-rivals Inter thanks to Francisco Conceicao’s solitary strike.

This victory elevated the Old Lady to the fourth place in the standings, as they now find themselves 10 points adrift of league leaders Napoli who also dropped points this weekend after settling for a 2-2 draw with Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

As usual, the official Juventus website provided us with the standout stats and facts registered in the Derby d’Italia.

First of all, the source notes how the Bianconeri have managed to put three Serie A wins together for the first time this season. The last time they managed to do so was between December 2023 and January 2024 when they were riding a five-match winning streak that preceded their mid-season collapse under Max Allegri.

On another note, Conceicao has now joined an exclusive club, becoming only the third Portuguese player to score for Juventus in the Derby d’Italia. The 22-year-old has some elite company with Cristiano Ronaldo (two goals between 2019 and 2021) and Rui Gil Barros (one goal in 1989).

The Porto loanee has also found the back of the net on two league fixtures in a row at home for the first time in Europe’s Top 10 leagues.

The Bianconeri have held the upper hand over Inter at the Allianz Stadium. They have registered eight wins, three draws and only one defeat in their last 12 outings with their blood rivals at home.

Moreover, Juventus have now managed to beat both Milan and Inter in Turin in the same campaign for the first time since 2019/20.

Finally, Randal Kolo Muani continues to write history with his sensational start at the club. The Frenchman (who provided the assist for Conceicao) has made a direct goal contribution in each of his four Serie A contests for Juventus. The last player to do so was Kwadwo Asamoah after joining the club in the summer of 2012.