With only ten days separating us from the start of the FIFA Club World Cup, the fates of three Juventus players remain uncertain.

The Bianconeri had an eventful year on the market, as Cristiano Giuntoli signed 13 first-team players between the summer and January.

However, three of them joined on dry loans, so the club doesn’t have the option to keep them beyond June 30.

The players in question are Francisco Conceicao, who signed from Porto last summer, in addition to Randal Kolo Muani and Renato Veiga who followed suit in January, completing moves from Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, respectively.

Conecaico, Kolo Muani & Veiga facing uncertain futures

According to IlBianconero, Conceicao is expected to take part in the Club World Cup, as the Bianconeri are close to reaching an agreement with Porto in this regard.

The Portuguese winger was a regular starter under Thiago Motta at the start of the season, but was dropped following the arrival of Igor Tudor who implemented a tactical overhaul.

Nevertheless, the 22-year-old gradually managed to climb his way up the pecking order, and he might have a future in Turin after all.

Juventus close to maintaining two players for Club World Cup

The first step for Juventus is to confirm Conceicao for the Club World Cup, and they will then try to negotiate a permanent transfer with Porto on the basis of €30 million.

On the contrary, the Serie A giants have already given up on their attempts to keep Veiga who is now expected to rejoin Chelsea, and perhaps represent the Blues in the global tournament. The Premier League giants have built a wall around the young defender, forcing the Old Lady to look elsewhere.

Finally, Juventus are optimistic about reaching an agreement with PSG to keep Kolo Muani at least for the World Cup, before resuming talks for a second loan after the end of the tournament.