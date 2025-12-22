Juventus could head towards Pisa with a depleted squad, as three important players could be unavailable.

After beating their direct Champions League rivals Bologna and Roma in back-to-back contests, the morale at Continassa is sky high. Nevertheless, a slip-up against the newly-promoted side would halt the team’s momentum.

Therefore, the Binaconeri will be determined to finish what has been a challenging year with a win on the road, but Luciano Spalletti will be hoping for a boost from the training ground.

Chico Conceicao & Weston McKennie must prove their fitness ahead of Pisa vs Juventus clash

On Sunday, Juventus released a statement confirming that Daniele Rugani suffered a medium-grade muscle injury during Saturday’s win over Roma. Therefore, the Italian defender has been ruled out of action for several weeks.

On the other hand, the same note revealed that Francisco Conceicao and Weston McKennie avoided injuries.

Francisco Conceicao (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

But according to Tuttosport, the Portuguese winger and the versatile Texan remain doubtful for the trip to Pisa.

As the source explains, the two stars will be closely monitored throughout the week. Based on their conditions, Spalletti will decide whether to include them in the travelling party or leave them in Turin.

Juan Cabal also doubtful, all clear for Bremer

In addition to Conceicao and McKennie, the Turin-based newspaper also sheds some light on Juan Cabal, who missed the previous contest against Roma due to muscle fatigue.

The Colombian should train alongside his teammates this week, but it remains to be seen if he’ll regain his fitness in time for Saturday’s clash against the Serie A minnows.

On the contrary, the Turin-based newspaper reassures that, barring any surprises, Gleison Bremer will be available to start in Pisa.

The defender made his first start in three months last weekend, but had to leave the pitch after 60 minutes due to physical discomfort.

However, the Brazilian later reassured that his exit was already anticipated. Moreover, Bremer didn’t join his teammates who underwent tests at J|Medical Centre on Sunday, which suggests that his condition is not a reason for concern for the club.