Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners might not recover in time for the vital battle against Bologna, so Igor Tudor might have to resort to other options.

The Bianconeri are preparing to clash heads against one of their main rivals in the race for 4th place. The two sides will lock horns at the Renato Dall’Ara on Sunday evening.

However, Tudor has major selection headaches, especially in attack and defence.

With Lloyd Kelly ruled out with an injury, Renato Veiga and Pierre Kalulu are the only options left at the back, so the manager will have to improvise a new solution to fill the remaining gap in the three-man backline. Manuel Locatelli and Nicolo Savona are being suggested as possible solutions.

Moreover, the lack of options upfront is another glaring issue for the Bianconeri.

Juventus squad pared down to the bone

Kenan Yildiz received a two-match ban for deliberately elbowing Alessandro Bianco during the recent win over Monza. Dusan Vlahovic is expected to shake off a slight injury concern to earn a call-up, but he might not be fit enough for a starting berth.

As for Teun Koopmeiners, he could miss the contest altogether, as he continues to struggle with an Achilles tendon problem, explains La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Therefore, Tudor must also find alternative solutions for the attacking trident.

How to replace Koopmeiners & Yildiz against Bologna?

At this stage, Randal Kolo Muani will almost certainly lead the line, with Nico Gonzalez deployed as one of the two attacking midfielders. But it remains to be seen who will line up alongside the Argentine.

The pink newspaper identifies Francisco Conceicao as a natural solution. However, it should be noted that the Portuguese isn’t exactly Tudor’s cup of tea, as evidenced by his recent exclusions.

Therefore, the source reveals that Juve’s ultimate utility man, Weston McKennie, could emerge as a solution for the role.

The Texan has been recently deployed as a wingback, so if Tudor moves him to a more advanced role, Timothy Weah would likely have to replace his compatriot on the flank.